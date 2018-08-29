P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ASNIC holds a Board meeting on November 21, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 15 Nov 2018
Al Sagr National Insurance Company holds a Board meeting on November 21, 2018 to discuss routine matters.
Al Sagr National Insurance Company ASNIC    29 Aug 2018      1.85     -0.13
More News of ASNIC
ASNIC holds a Board meeting on November 21, 2018 (DFM) - 15 Nov 2018
ASNIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 14 Nov 2018
ASNIC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 27 Sep 2018
ASNIC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 19 Aug 2018
ASNIC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 16 May 2016
ASNIC holds a General meeting on April 25, 2016 (DFM) - 03 Apr 2016
ASNIC holds a Board meeting on March 29, 2016 (DFM) - 22 Mar 2016
ASNIC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 03 Jan 2016
ASNIC holds a Board meeting on December 31, 2015 (DFM) - 27 Dec 2015
ASNIC holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2015 (DFM) - 07 Dec 2015
