ALSALAMKW announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 Al Salam Group Holding announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to KWD 287,710 and Loss per share 1.07 Fils against a Net Loss of KWD 395,958 and Loss per share 1.47 Fils for same period last year.

