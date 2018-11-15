P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALMADINA announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 14 Nov 2018
Al-Madina for Finance & Investment announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to KWD 2.170 Mill and Loss per share 5.42 Fils against a Net Profit of KWD 1.241 Mill and Earnings per share 2.2 Fils for same period last year.
