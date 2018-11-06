P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Takaful-Em announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 14 Nov 2018
Takaful-Em announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 9.057 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.06 against a Net Profit of AED 1.441 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.010 for same period last year.
More » Takaful-Em Takaful-Em    06 Nov 2018      1.76     0.02
Advertisement
More News of Takaful-Em
Takaful-Em announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 14 Nov 2018
Takaful-Em holds a Board meeting on August 1, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Jul 2018
Takaful-Em holds a General meeting on March 7, 2017 (DFM) - 16 Feb 2017
Takaful-Em holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2017 (DFM) - 02 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for Takaful-Em (DFM) - 08 Aug 2016
Takaful-Em's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 12 May 2016
Takaful-Em's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 24 Apr 2016
Takaful-Em holds a General meeting on April 21, 2016 (DFM) - 29 Mar 2016
Takaful-Em's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 22 Mar 2016
Takaful-Em holds its BOD meeting on Dec 30, 2015 (DFM) - 28 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center