Takaful-Em announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 Takaful-Em announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 9.057 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.06 against a Net Profit of AED 1.441 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.010 for same period last year.

