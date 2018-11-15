TABREED announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 TABREED announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 319.3 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.12 against a Net Profit of AED 290.3 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.11 for same period last year.

