GULFNAV announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 Gulf Navigation Holdings announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 17.75 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.022 against a Net Profit of AED 31.39 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.056 for same period last year.

