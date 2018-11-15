P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

DAMAC announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 14 Nov 2018
Damac Properties Dubai Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 1.092 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.18 against a Net Profit of AED 2.304 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.38 for same period last year.
DAMAC    15 Nov 2018      2.08     0.03
