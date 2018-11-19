EMAARDEV announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 EMAAR DEVELOPMENT PJSC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 6.463 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.60 against a Net Profit of AED 4.722 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.58 for same period last year.

