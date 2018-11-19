P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

EMAARDEV announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 14 Nov 2018
EMAAR DEVELOPMENT PJSC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 6.463 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.60 against a Net Profit of AED 4.722 Billion  and Earnings per share AED 0.58 for same period last year.
More » EMAAR DEVELOPMENT PJSC EMAARDEV    19 Nov 2018      4.95     0.14
