ITHMR announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 Ithmaar Holding B.S.C announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 11.33 Mill and Earnings per share 0.09 Cent sagainst a Net Loss of USD 16.25 Mill and Loss per share 0.93 Cents for same period last year.

