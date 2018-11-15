P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ITHMR announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 14 Nov 2018
Ithmaar Holding B.S.C announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 11.33 Mill and Earnings per share 0.09 Cent sagainst a Net Loss of USD 16.25 Mill and Loss per share 0.93 Cents for same period last year.
More » Ithmaar Holding B.S.C ITHMR    15 Nov 2018      0.34     0.00
Advertisement
More News of ITHMR
ITHMR announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 14 Nov 2018
ITHMR holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (DFM) - 09 Aug 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center