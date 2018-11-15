P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AIRARABIA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 14 Nov 2018
Air Arabia PJSC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 300.18 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.06 against a Net Profit of AED 375.8 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.08 for same period last year.
Air Arabia PJSC AIRARABIA    15 Nov 2018      1.02     0.00
