AIRARABIA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 Air Arabia PJSC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 300.18 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.06 against a Net Profit of AED 375.8 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.08 for same period last year.

