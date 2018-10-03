ERC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 Emirates Refreshments Co announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 4.231 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.141 against a Net Loss of AED 1.250 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.042 for same period last year.

