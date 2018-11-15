UPP announces financial results of peirod ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 13 Nov 2018 Union Properties announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 145.6 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.34 against a Net Loss of AED 2.3 Billion and Loss per share AED for same period last year.

