UPP announces financial results of peirod ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 13 Nov 2018
Union Properties announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 145.6 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.34 against a Net Loss of AED 2.3 Billion and Loss per share AED for same period last year.
Union Properties UPP    15 Nov 2018      0.62     -0.01
