SALAMA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 13 Nov 2018 Islamic Arab Insurance Co announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 30.224 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.27 against a Net Profit of AED 20.538 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.10 for same period last year.

