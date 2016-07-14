P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
UNIKAI announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 12 Nov 2018
UNIKAI FOODS COMPANY announced results of Board meeting held on November 11, 2018. Board Members discussed financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 and other routine matters.
More News of UNIKAI
UNIKAI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 12 Nov 2018
UNIKAI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 07 Aug 2018
UNIKAI holds a Board meeting on August 6, 2018 (DFM) - 02 Aug 2018
UNIKAI holds a General meeting on March 22, 2018 (DFM) - 01 Mar 2018
UNIKAI holds a General meeting on March 23, 2017 (DFM) - 01 Mar 2017
UNIKAI holds a Board meeting on December 17, 2016 (DFM) - 14 Dec 2016
UNIKAI's results of 1st half 2016 (DFM) - 08 Aug 2016
UNIKAI announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 28 Mar 2016
UNIKAI holds a General meeting on March 27, 2016 (DFM) - 02 Mar 2016
UNIKAI's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 29 Feb 2016
