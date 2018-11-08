SALAM_BAH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 08 Nov 2018 Al Salam Bank - Bahrain announced financial results for the nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 13.508 Mill and Earnings per share 6 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 13.6 Mill and Earnings per share 6 Fils for same period last year.