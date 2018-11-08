P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SALAM_BAH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 08 Nov 2018
Al Salam Bank - Bahrain announced financial results for the nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 13.508 Mill and Earnings per share 6 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 13.6 Mill and Earnings per share 6 Fils for same period last year.
More » Al Salam Bank - Bahrain SALAM_BAH    08 Nov 2018      0.89     0.00
Advertisement
More News of SALAM_BAH
SALAM_BAH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 08 Nov 2018
SALAM_BAH announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 07 Oct 2018
SALAM_BAH holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2018 (DFM) - 26 Sep 2018
SALAM_BAH holds a Board meeting on October 4, 2018 (DFM) - 18 Sep 2018
SALAM_BAH announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 08 Aug 2018
SALAM_BAH holds a General meeting on February 29, 2016 (DFM) - 15 Feb 2016
SALAM_BAH's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 10 Feb 2016
SALAM_BAH holds its BOD meeting on Feb 11, 2016 (DFM) - 27 Dec 2015
SALAM_BAH holds its BOD meeting on November 11, 2015 (DFM) - 22 Sep 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for SALAM_BAH (DFM) - 12 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center