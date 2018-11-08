ARTC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 07 Nov 2018 Arabtec Holding P.J.S.C. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 182.5 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.12 against a Net Profit of AED 52.18 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.09 for same period last year.