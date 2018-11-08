P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ARTC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Arabtec Holding P.J.S.C. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 182.5 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.12 against a Net Profit of AED 52.18 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.09 for same period last year.
More » Arabtec Holding p.j.s.c. ARTC    08 Nov 2018      2.34     0.06
Advertisement
More News of ARTC
ARTC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 07 Nov 2018
ARTC holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2018 (DFM) - 04 Nov 2018
ARTC holds a Board meeting on August 8, 2018 (DFM) - 06 Aug 2018
ARTC appoints a CEO (DFM) - 29 Nov 2016
ARTC's BOD meeting resolutions (DFM) - 13 Jun 2016
ARTC announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 02 Jun 2016
ARTC holds its assembly on June 1, 2016 (DFM) - 08 May 2016
ARTC holds its BOD meeting on Feb 8, 2016 (DFM) - 03 Feb 2016
ARTC holds its BOD meeting on December 21, 2015 (DFM) - 17 Dec 2015
ARTC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 24 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center