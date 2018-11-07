P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AMLAK announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Amlak Finance announced results of Board meeting held on November 6, 2018. Board Members discussed routine matters.
Amlak Finance AMLAK    07 Nov 2018      0.59     -0.01
