ALLIANCE announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Alliance Insurance Company announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 40.640 Mill and Earnings per share AED 40.67 against a Net Profit of AED 36.551 Mill and Earnings per share AED 36.55 for same period last year.
More » Alliance Insurance Company ALLIANCE    13 Nov 2012      383.50     0.00
More News of ALLIANCE
ALLIANCE announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 07 Nov 2018
ALLIANCE announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 20 Sep 2018
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on September 19, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Sep 2018
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on November 28, 2017 (DFM) - 16 Nov 2017
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on December 7, 2016 (DFM) - 30 Nov 2016
ALLIANCE's assembly results (DFM) - 31 May 2016
ALLIANCE holds its assembly on March 29, 2016 (DFM) - 06 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ALLIANCE (DFM) - 06 Mar 2016
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2016 (DFM) - 24 Jan 2016
ALLIANCE announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 29 Dec 2015
» More News
