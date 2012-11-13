ALLIANCE announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 07 Nov 2018 Alliance Insurance Company announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 40.640 Mill and Earnings per share AED 40.67 against a Net Profit of AED 36.551 Mill and Earnings per share AED 36.55 for same period last year.