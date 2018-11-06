SHUAA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 06 Nov 2018 SHUAA Capital announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 56.851 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.053 against a Net Profit of AED 59.826 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.056 for same period last year.