P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
DXBE announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 06 Nov 2018
DXB Entertainments announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 733.4 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.92 against a Net Loss of AED 861.9 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.108 for same period last year.
More » DXB Entertainments DXBE    06 Nov 2018      0.35     -0.01
Advertisement
More News of DXBE
DXBE announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 06 Nov 2018
DXBE holds a Board meeting on August 29, 2018 (DFM) - 27 Aug 2018
DXBE holds a Board meeting on August 8, 2018 (DFM) - 05 Aug 2018
DFM announces change of trading name and ticker of DUBAIPARKS (DFM) - 29 Sep 2016
DUBAIPARKS's assembly results (DFM) - 26 Jun 2016
DUBAIPARKS holds a General meeting on June 23, 2016 (DFM) - 16 Jun 2016
DUBAIPARKS holds its assembly on June 23, 2016 (DFM) - 22 May 2016
DUBAIPARKS's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 19 Apr 2016
DUBAIPARKS holds a General meeting on April 18, 2016 (DFM) - 27 Mar 2016
DUBAIPARKS's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 11 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center