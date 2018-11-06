DXBE announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 06 Nov 2018 DXB Entertainments announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 733.4 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.92 against a Net Loss of AED 861.9 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.108 for same period last year.