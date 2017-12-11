UFC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 05 Nov 2018 United Foods Company announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 13.672 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.45 against a Net Profit of AED 16.045 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.53 for same period last year.