P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
UFC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 05 Nov 2018
United Foods Company announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 13.672 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.45 against a Net Profit of AED 16.045 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.53 for same period last year.
More » United Foods Company UFC    11 Dec 2017      5.15     0.00
Advertisement
More News of UFC
UFC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 05 Nov 2018
UFC holds a Board meeting on September 23, 2018 (DFM) - 16 Sep 2018
UFC holds a Board meeting on August 11, 2018 (DFM) - 08 Aug 2018
UFC acquires 20% of Emirates Refreshments (DFM) - 30 Jun 2016
UFC announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 15 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for UFC (DFM) - 28 Apr 2016
UFC's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 10 Mar 2016
UFC holds its AGM on March 9, 2016 (DFM) - 03 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for UFC (DFM) - 10 Feb 2016
UFC's BOD meeting resolutions (DFM) - 20 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center