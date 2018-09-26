NGI announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 04 Nov 2018 National General Insurance announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 39.375 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.26 against a Net Profit of AED 25.751 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.17 for same period last year.