MAZAYA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
MAZAYA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 04 Nov 2018
Al Mazaya Holding Company announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to KD 5.308 Mill and Earnings per share 7.71 Fils against a Net Profit of KD 7.183 Mill and Earnings per share 11.04 Fils for same period last year.
