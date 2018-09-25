P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

OUTFL announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 01 Nov 2018
Orient UNB Takaful PJSC announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 347 Mill and Earnings per share AED 86.06 against a Net Profit of AED 305.32 Mill and Earnings per share AED 56.93 for same period last year.
