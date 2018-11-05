P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ARMX announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 01 Nov 2018
ARAMEX announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 358.238 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.231 against a Net Profit of AED 279.126 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.185 for same period last year.
ARAMEX ARMX    05 Nov 2018      4.11     -0.02
