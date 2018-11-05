ARMX announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 01 Nov 2018 ARAMEX announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 358.238 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.231 against a Net Profit of AED 279.126 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.185 for same period last year.