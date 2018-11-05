DU announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 01 Nov 2018 Emirate Integrated Telecommunications Company announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 1.407 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.31 against a Net Profit of AED 1.287 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.28 for same period last year.