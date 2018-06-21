MAZAYA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 31 Oct 2018 Al Mazaya Holding Company announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to KD 4,820,568 and Earnings per share 7.71 Fils against a Net Profit of KD 6,874,723 and Earnings per share 11.04 Fils for same period last year.