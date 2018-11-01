P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ARMX announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 31 Oct 2018
ARAMEX announced results of Board meeting held on October 31, 2018. Board Members discussed financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 and other routine matters.
ARAMEX ARMX    01 Nov 2018      4.15     0.20
