EIB announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 30 Oct 2018
Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC announced results of Board meeting held on October 29, 2018. Board Members discussed financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 and other routine matters.
More » Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC EIB    27 Jun 2018      10.00     0.50
More News of EIB
EIB announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Oct 2018
EIB announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 30 Oct 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for EIB (DFM) - 18 Jul 2016
EIB holds a Board meeting on April 18, 2016 (DFM) - 12 Apr 2016
EIB's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 16 Feb 2016
EIB opens nomination for Board of Directors (DFM) - 31 Jan 2016
EIB holds a General meeting on February 15, 2016 (DFM) - 25 Jan 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for EIB (DFM) - 18 Jan 2016
EIB holds its BOD meeting on Jan 17, 2016 (DFM) - 12 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for EIB (DFM) - 27 Oct 2015
