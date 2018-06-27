EIB announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 30 Oct 2018 Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 657 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.121 against a Net Profit of AED 498 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.092 for same period last year.