ENBD announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 30 Oct 2018 Emirates NBD announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 7.7 Billion and Earnings per share AED 1.30 against a Net Profit of AED 6.1 Billion and Earnings per share AED 1.30 for same period last year.