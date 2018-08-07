NIND announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 29 Oct 2018 National Industries Group Holdings announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to KD 32,271,000 and Earnings per share 24.4 Fils against a Net Profit of KD 7,347,000 and Earnings per share 5.5 Fils for same period last year.