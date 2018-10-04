P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NCC announces results of General meeting (ADSM)
Date: 25 Oct 2018
National Cement Company announced results of General meeting. Shareholders appointed Mr. Ahmad Amer Omar Al Saleh and Mr. Sam Annie as Board Members and approved to reduce capital from AED 559,020,000 to AED 503,118,000
NCC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 25 Oct 2018
NCC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 22 Oct 2018
NCC holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2018 (DFM) - 15 Oct 2018
NCC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 02 Aug 2018
NCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 12 May 2016
NCC's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 17 Apr 2016
NCC holds a General meeting on April 16, 2016 (DFM) - 24 Mar 2016
NCC's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 13 Mar 2016
NCC holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2016 (DFM) - 03 Feb 2016
Results for the First Half 2015 for NCC (DFM) - 06 Aug 2015
