DIN announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 25 Oct 2018
Dubai Insurance announced results of Board meeting held on October 24, 2018. Board Members discussed financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
More » Dubai Insurance DIN    29 Aug 2018      3.60     0.00
More News of DIN
DIN announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 25 Oct 2018
Dubai Insurance a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (DFM) - 18 Oct 2018
DIN announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 31 Jul 2018
DIN holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 (DFM) - 01 Feb 2018
DIN holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2017 (DFM) - 05 Feb 2017
DIN holds a Board meeting on January 25, 2017 (DFM) - 22 Jan 2017
DIN's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 10 Aug 2016
DIN announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 26 Jun 2016
DIN holds a General meeting on June 23, 2016 (DFM) - 01 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for DIN (DFM) - 12 May 2016
More News
