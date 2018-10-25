P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GGICO postpones Board meeting to October 31, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 24 Oct 2018
Gulf General Investments Company postponed Board meeting from October 21, 2018 to October 31, 2018.
More » Gulf General Investments Company GGICO    25 Oct 2018      0.25     0.00
Advertisement
More News of GGICO
GGICO postpones Board meeting to October 31, 2018 (DFM) - 24 Oct 2018
GGICO holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (DFM) - 21 Oct 2018
GGICO announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 15 Aug 2018
GGICO holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2017 (DFM) - 07 Feb 2017
GGICO announces resignation of a Board Member (DFM) - 05 Sep 2016
GGICO announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 24 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for GGICO (DFM) - 17 May 2016
GGICO holds its assembly on April 25, 2016 (DFM) - 04 Apr 2016
GGICO holds its BOD meeting on November 12, 2015 (DFM) - 08 Nov 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for GGICO (DFM) - 12 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center