DSI announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 23 Oct 2018
Drake & Scull Int. announced results of Board meeting held on October 22, 2018. Board Members discussed routine matters and appointed Mr. Obeid Khadem Ahmad Bin Touq Al Merri as Complementary Board Member.
More » Drake & Scull Int. DSI    23 Oct 2018      0.40     -0.01
More News of DSI
DSI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 23 Oct 2018
DSI holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2018 (DFM) - 18 Oct 2018
DSI announces resignation of a Board Member (DFM) - 09 Oct 2018
DSI announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 07 Oct 2018
DSI postpones General meeting to October 4, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Sep 2018
DSI raises stake in Tabarak to 13.73% (DFM) - 16 Sep 2018
DSI calls for a General meeting on September 27, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Sep 2018
DSI holds a Board meeting on September 3, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Aug 2018
DSI holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (DFM) - 08 Aug 2018
DSI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 13 Sep 2017
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
