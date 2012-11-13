P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 18 Oct 2018
Alliance Insurance Company holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
More » Alliance Insurance Company ALLIANCE    13 Nov 2012      383.50     0.00
Advertisement
More News of ALLIANCE
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (DFM) - 18 Oct 2018
ALLIANCE announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 20 Sep 2018
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on September 19, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Sep 2018
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on November 28, 2017 (DFM) - 16 Nov 2017
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on December 7, 2016 (DFM) - 30 Nov 2016
ALLIANCE's assembly results (DFM) - 31 May 2016
ALLIANCE holds its assembly on March 29, 2016 (DFM) - 06 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ALLIANCE (DFM) - 06 Mar 2016
ALLIANCE holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2016 (DFM) - 24 Jan 2016
ALLIANCE announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 29 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center