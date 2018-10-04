P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NCC holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 15 Oct 2018
National Cement Company holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
NCC    04 Oct 2018      2.34     0.00
More News of NCC
NCC holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2018 (DFM) - 15 Oct 2018
NCC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 02 Aug 2018
NCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 12 May 2016
NCC's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 17 Apr 2016
NCC holds a General meeting on April 16, 2016 (DFM) - 24 Mar 2016
NCC's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 13 Mar 2016
NCC holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2016 (DFM) - 03 Feb 2016
Results for the First Half 2015 for NCC (DFM) - 06 Aug 2015
NCC holds a Board meeting on August 6, 2015 (DFM) - 03 Aug 2015
Results for the First Half 2014 for NCC (DFM) - 17 Aug 2014
