SHUAA obtains approval to buy back up to 10% of own shares (DFM)
Date: 14 Oct 2018
SHUAA Capital announced that Dubai Financial Market approved, on September 19, 2018, its request to buy back up to 10% of own shares at AED 1.05 per share.
More » SHUAA Capital SHUAA    16 Oct 2018      1.09     0.02
