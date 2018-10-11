IFA announces results of Board meeting (DFM) Date: 14 Oct 2018 International Financial Advisors announced results of Board meeting held on October 11, 2018. Board of Directors was re-formed as follows:

Mr. Saleh Saleh Al Selmi - Chairman

Mr. Hamed Muhammad Al Aiban - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Hussein Ali Muhammad Al Attal - Member

Mr. Rami Khaled Abdullah Ali - Member

Mrs. Laila Abdul Karim Al Ibrahim - Independent Member

Messrs. Al-Daheya Investment Co. - Substitute Member



