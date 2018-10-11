P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

IFA announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 14 Oct 2018
International Financial Advisors announced results of Board meeting held on October 11, 2018. Board of Directors was re-formed as follows:
Mr. Saleh Saleh Al Selmi - Chairman
Mr. Hamed Muhammad Al Aiban - Deputy Chairman
Mr. Hussein Ali Muhammad Al Attal - Member
Mr. Rami Khaled Abdullah Ali - Member
Mrs. Laila Abdul Karim Al Ibrahim -  Independent Member
Messrs. Al-Daheya Investment Co. - Substitute Member

