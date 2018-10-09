P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

DSI announces resignation of a Board Member (DFM)
Date: 09 Oct 2018
Drake & Scull Int. announced resignation of Board Member Mr. Abdullah Farid Al Qarq.
Drake & Scull Int. DSI    09 Oct 2018      0.42     0.00
More News of DSI
DSI announces resignation of a Board Member (DFM) - 09 Oct 2018
DSI announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 07 Oct 2018
DSI postpones General meeting to October 4, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Sep 2018
DSI raises stake in Tabarak to 13.73% (DFM) - 16 Sep 2018
DSI calls for a General meeting on September 27, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Sep 2018
DSI holds a Board meeting on September 3, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Aug 2018
DSI holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (DFM) - 08 Aug 2018
DSI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 13 Sep 2017
DSI announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 10 Sep 2017
DSI holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2017 (DFM) - 09 Feb 2017
More News
