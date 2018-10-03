P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ERC announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 08 Oct 2018
Emirates Refreshments Co announced results of Board meeting held on October 7, 2018. Board Members discussed routine matters.
More » Emirates Refreshments Co ERC    03 Oct 2018      2.97     0.00
Advertisement
More News of ERC
ERC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 08 Oct 2018
ERC postpones Board meeting (DFM) - 20 Sep 2018
ERC announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 04 Sep 2018
ERC holds a Board meeting on December 17, 2016 (DFM) - 12 Dec 2016
ERC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 24 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ERC (DFM) - 12 May 2016
ERC's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 17 Apr 2016
ERC holds its assembly on April 14, 2016 (DFM) - 03 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ERC (DFM) - 22 Feb 2016
ERC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 22 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center