Company News
DIB holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 04 Oct 2018
Dubai Islamic Bank holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
Dubai Islamic Bank DIB    04 Oct 2018      5.32     -0.03
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
