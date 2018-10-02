P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

DARTAKAFUL announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 03 Oct 2018
Takaful House announced results of Board meeting held on October 3, 2018. Board Members accepted resignation of Deputy Chairman Mr. Saleh Al Hashemi effective October 31, 2018. Mr. Srinivasan was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Hamad Sharaf as Board Secretary.
More » Takaful House DARTAKAFUL    02 Oct 2018      0.63     -0.02
