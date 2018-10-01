P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
TABREED announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 30 Sep 2018
TABREED announced results of General meeting held on September 27, 2018. Shareholders approved bonds issue up to USD 1 Billion.
More » TABREED TABREED    01 Oct 2018      1.57     0.00
Advertisement
More News of TABREED
TABREED holds a Board meeting on October 3, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Sep 2018
TABREED announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 30 Sep 2018
TABREED holds a General meeting on September 27, 2018 (DFM) - 10 Sep 2018
TABREED announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 19 Aug 2018
TABREED holds a Board meeting on August 1, 2018 (DFM) - 29 Jul 2018
TABREED announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 16 Jan 2017
TABREED announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 18 Dec 2016
TABREED holds a Board meeting on December 15, 2016 (DFM) - 12 Dec 2016
TABREED's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 28 Apr 2016
TABREED announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 03 Mar 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center