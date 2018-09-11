P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
OIC announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 18 Sep 2018
Oman Insurance Company announced results of Board meeting held on September 17, 2018. Board Members approved financial statements of Second Quarter of 2018 and discussed routine matters.
Oman Insurance Company OIC
