P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Transfer of GFH shares (DFM)
Date: 16 Aug 2018
Gulf Finance House B.S.C announced that Integrated Capital Co and Abu Dhabi Financial Co transferred 102,094,573 and 79,905,427 of own shares consecutively to Al Hilal Bank.
More » Gulf Finance House B.S.C GFH    16 Aug 2018      1.40     -0.01
Advertisement
More News of GFH
Transfer of GFH shares (DFM) - 16 Aug 2018
GFH holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2017 (DFM) - 19 Sep 2017
GFH holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 22, 2017 (DFM) - 06 Feb 2017
GFH holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2017 (DFM) - 27 Dec 2016
GFH postpones its AGM to April 5, 2016 (DFM) - 29 Mar 2016
GFH holds a Board meeting on May 11, 2016 (DFM) - 23 Mar 2016
GFH's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 28 Feb 2016
GFH's BOD meeting resolutions (DFM) - 30 Dec 2015
GFH holds a Board meeting on February 10, 2016 (DFM) - 27 Dec 2015
GFH announces clarification with regards to a law suit (DFM) - 25 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center