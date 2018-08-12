P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SALAMA holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 12 Aug 2018
Islamic Arab Insurance Co holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018.
SALAMA    12 Aug 2018      0.39     0.00
