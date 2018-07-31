P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Deyaar announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 30 Jul 2018
Deyaar Development announced results of Board meeting held on July 29, 2018. Board Members approved financial results of Second Quarter of 2018 as well as a number of banking facilities.
More News of Deyaar
Deyaar announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 30 Jul 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for Deyaar (DFM) - 21 Jul 2016
Deyaar holds a Board meeting on June 29, 2016 (DFM) - 22 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for Deyaar (DFM) - 28 Apr 2016
Deyaar holds a General meeting on March 28, 2016 (DFM) - 01 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for Deyaar (DFM) - 28 Feb 2016
Deyaar holds its BOD meeting on December 28, 2015 (DFM) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for Deyaar (DFM) - 27 Oct 2015
Deyaar holds its BOD meeting on October 26, 2015 (DFM) - 13 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2014 for Deyaar (DFM) - 27 Jul 2014
