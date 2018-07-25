P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NGI holds a Board meeting on August 2, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 30 Jul 2018
National General Insurance holds a Board meeting on August 2, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended June 30, 2018.
More » National General Insurance NGI    25 Jul 2018      2.05     -0.05
More News of NGI
NGI holds a Board meeting on August 2, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Jul 2018
NGI holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (DFM) - 22 Feb 2017
NGI holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2017 (DFM) - 07 Feb 2017
NGI's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 10 May 2016
NGI's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 21 Mar 2016
NGI's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 02 Mar 2016
NGI holds its assembly on March 20, 2016 (DFM) - 28 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for NGI (DFM) - 25 Oct 2015
NGI holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2015 (DFM) - 20 Oct 2015
NGI's BOD meeting resolutions (DFM) - 27 Sep 2015
» More News
